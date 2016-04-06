Which Piece Of Gym Equipment Has 362 Times More Germs Than A Toilet?

…The website Fitrated.com enlisted EmLab P&K to swab almost 30 pieces of equipment at three different gym facilities that are national chains in an effort to find out just how many germs our go-to gear really holds. What they found was, just as you thought, you should probably wipe down the equipment before you use it due to an abundance of gram-positive cocci and other serious bacteria. Treadmills at the three facilities they checked out had 74 times more bacteria than a public water faucet does. That exercise bike people sit on for extended periods of time? Thirty-nine times more bacteria than the reusable plastic cafeteria lunch trays. But the dirtiest equipment of all? The free weights. They have 362 times more bacteria than the toilet you sit your behind on…

[MadameNoire]

Study: Most Couples Use Smartphones For Wedding Planning



…According to results from The Knot’s 2015 Real Weddings Survey, mobile wedding planning is on the rise. In fact, 89 percent of couples reported using their smartphones for wedding planning activities such as researching and reaching out to wedding vendors, managing a wedding registry, and updating a wedding website. Nearly 60 percent of brides reported that they browse for wedding gowns via their mobile devices. 16 percent of couples also revealed that they manage online RSVPs using their mobile devices as well. Only 26 percent of couples reported hiring a professional wedding planner. Researchers also found that wedding guest lists are shrinking… The average cost per wedding guest shot up from $194 in 2009 to $237 in 2015…

[MadameNoire]

Andre 3000 And Kanye West Deliver Moving Tributes At Phife Dawg Memorial Concert



Andre 3000 and Kanye West made a rare public appearance at the Apollo Theatre to share their love for A Tribe Called Quest at a memorial service for Phife Dawg. The two rappers joined thousands of fans and dozens of Hip-Hop legends in saying good-bye one last time to the “Funky Diabetic” who passed away in March at age 45. Busta Rhymes and Chuck D all shared their fondest memories while ATCQ members Q-Tip, Jarobi and Ali Shahed Muhammad closed the night with emotional eulogies. But it was Dre who perhaps caught the most ears, revealing the direct influence that ATCQ had on Outkast’s lyrics and production, as well as aborted plans for an A Tribe Called Quest and Outkast album…

[HipHopWired]