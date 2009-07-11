Saturday Style: The News L.A.

The News L.A. makes purses, bags, home decor, hats, and more accessories. The bag Lala is carrying is The News L.A.. Our peoples from Personamagazine got the real deal from them:

When Art & Fashion meet it’s a wonderful thing. The New’s L.A. is a perfect mix of two worlds colliding into pure bliss. The Eco friendly product is based on what else … The News. Dameon Mitchell and Dahli Coles had the idea of recycling and being fly at the same time. Using news paper, magazine’s, album covers, and family portraits the boys figured…… you can capture time and reminisce. You will also feel good knowing your protecting the environment as well. Being 6 years strong with a clientele of thousands. The couple turned retail team will be branching out and reaching towards a bigger market offering an array of things from wine carriers to Designer back pack’s crafted with precise detail. Dahli a former runway model knows it takes time and vision to create a successful product. She has worked with the best designers and stylist and uses her experience to aid her in her daily business. Remember weather It’s the summer, winter, spring or fall. You need The New’s to stay in the loop.

The bags and purses are the sh*t. Eco friendly products also help make a easy choice for some, while others just dig the hell out of the designs.

TheNewsLA.com