Here’s What Happened When Blac Chyna & Kylie Squashed Their Petty Beef

The Internet Vs. Blac Chyna & Kylie

Soooo ummmmmm Blac Chyna and her ex-nemesis Kylie Jenner are BFFs now. Like, in real life, and everyone is confused at a time when the Kardashians will do absolutely ANYTHING for a headline.

Hit the flip for the funniest (and shadiest) reactions to Blac Chyna & kylie surprise BFFship.