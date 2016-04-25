“The Wire” Actor Tray Chaney Drops A New Music Video Following His Debut On THIS Hit Series

Tray Chaney Appears On “Saints And Sinners”

In case you missed it, this Sunday April 24 “The Wire” actor Tray Chaney was introduced in his new role on Bounce TV hit show “SAINTS AND SINNERS” season finale as Clifton Powell Vanessa Bell Calloway’s son Kendrick. Chaney is expected to have screen time on Season 2 as well, with the new season already confirmed.

We are also excited to announce Tray has new music for your listening pleasure. The actor just dropped a video for his women’s empowerment anthem, “Love For You.” Check it out below:

We spoke to Tray and he told us, “For as long as I’ve been in this entertainment business as an actor, especially when I had the opportunity to introduce myself as a hip-hop artist, I’ve always wanted provide an anthem for women — mothers, ladies, queens representing you all with love and respect.”

Tray reveals that the video introduces four generations of his family, his grandmother, mom, sister and niece. Fans may recall he also introduced four generations in his “Dedicated Father” video.

The clip was directed by Champion Studio and Tray Chaney, and song is available on iTunes May 1.

So what did you think?