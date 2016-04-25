Did You Know That Running Is A Natural Mood Booster?



…According to a report published in the Cognition and Emotion journal, being inactive when it comes to physical exercise can take a negative toll on your mood. On the other hand, activity that gets your endorphin’s pumping improves your overall mood significantly. For the study, researchers asked 80 participants, half being women, to watch downer scenes from the movie The Champ, and were then paired off into two groups. While one group jogged, the others stretched for 30 minutes. After completing the activity, everyone’s mood was surveyed to compare the final results and see which activity had the better results. In conclusion, the research showed that those individuals who ran said that they felt less sad than those who stretched at the end of the survey. Not to mention, participants who admitted they dealt with problems in regards to controlling their emotions said they felt less sad and overwhelmed after the 30 minute run…

[MadameNoire]

Here’s Why It’s Important To Recycle Your Beauty Products



… Many times when we finish a bottle of our favorite beauty products, we simply throw them in the garbage and keep it pushing. I, myself, am guilty of it. Unfortunately, actions as such are why nearly 29 million tons of plastic end up in landfills across America each year. Of those millions are empty bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and lotion just to name a few. Unilever recently interviewed people about their recycling habits, and while they know that those products can be reduced and reused by recycling, less than half of the people actually do so… When it comes to cosmetics like lipstick, mascara, foundation, and eyeshadow containers, you can recycle those too. But, those shouldn’t be thrown in with empty water bottles. Be on the look out for recycling programs from makeup brands. MAC offers the Back to MAC service, which allows you swap six empty MAC containers for a brand-new lipstick…

[MadameNoire]

Ice Cube Brings Out Dr. Dre And Kendrick Lamar At Coachella



Ice Cube brought N.W.A. together at Coachella after all. In the second week of the massive festival, Ice Cube brought out his N.W.A. partners Dr. Dre, MC Ren and DJ Yella to give fans the reunion he promised. The crew ran through a few of their classics before Dr. Dre took over and performed his verses from “Still D.R.E.” and “California Love.” Cube kept the surprises coming as he brought out current Compton king Kendrick Lamar to perform “Alright.” The Dr. Dre appearance left first week Coachella goers a bit jealous as Dr. Dre was not present. Instead they got just Yella and Ren with a cameo from Snoop Dogg.

[HipHopWired]