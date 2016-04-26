Missing Black Girl Alert: 21-Year-Old GA State Student Monique Priester Disappears After Uber Ride

A 21-year-old Georgia State student has gone missing after taking an Uber ride reports WSBTV reports:

Photos of 21-year-old Monique Priester were posted on Instagram, and fliers are circulating around the Georgia State campus in hopes of locating her.

Her mother told Channel 2’s Nicole Carr that Priester left her stepfather’s home in Dacula around 1:30 p.m. Friday and headed downtown to GSU for a study group.

Hours later, the 21-year-old called an Uber to go back home.

Her last phone call with her mother was around 6:15 p.m. Her mother said Priester told her that she was using the Uber group ride option and was somewhere in the West End waiting for the last person to get on the ride.

Priester’s mother said she sounded normal over the phone Friday, with no hints of strife from a small argument she had with her stepfather on Thursday.

“I’m panicked. I’m hoping that she’s safe,” Priester’s mother, Jacqueline VanLoo-Al Kush, said.

Uber released a statement, saying: “We are working directly with local law enforcement to provide any assistance or information that could help them locate Ms. Priester and get her safely home.”