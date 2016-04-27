Internal Investigation Reveals MORE Texts From San Francisco Cops Using Racial Slurs Like “Cockroaches, Barbarians And Rag Heads”

San Francisco Public Defender Reveals More Racist Texts From Police Department

Just two weeks after racist cop Jason Lai stepped down from his position after being exposed as a racist, a local public defender held a news conference revealing even more texts from three other cops.

If this investigation digs much deeper, San Francisco is gonna need a whole lot of new cops. SMH.

According to the Los Angeles Times:

Newly disclosed text messages in which a trio of San Francisco Police Department officers referred to minorities as “barbarians,” “cockroaches” and other slurs should trigger an even larger review of past criminal cases for signs of racial bias, according to the city’s public defender. At a Tuesday news conference, San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi revealed details of text messages traded among three former San Francisco officers that used the N-word to refer to black people, “rag heads” to refer to people of Middle Eastern descent and “beaners” to refer to Latinos. The messages were discovered during a recent internal affairs investigation and add to a growing list of racist emails and texts traded among department officers. Already, the racist communications have resulted in the dismissal of 13 pending criminal cases. “When we’re talking about bias policing and racial profiling, there is a direct connection to these associations being made by officers,” Adachi said. “That’s the kind of mentality that tells you it’s OK to shoot, OK to kill, OK to arrest” people of color. The department said the latest texts were uncovered during a department investigation into allegations that an officer had committed a sexual assault while off-duty. The officer, Jason Lai, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful access and use of criminal and motor vehicle databases. Police Chief Greg Suhr said the three officers mentioned at Tuesday’s news conference have left the department. A fourth officer is also facing discipline, officials said.

What a time to be alive! It’s great that something is FINALLY being done to root out racism among law enforcement in the U.S. Does it surprise you that these cops were so stupid as to leave text message trails that could implicate them?

