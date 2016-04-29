SMH: Man In Panda Suit Causes Evacuation At Baltimore TV Station With ‘Bomb’ Made Of Chocolate Candy Bars
A Baltimore man who marched into a television station in a panda suit and demanded that they play a video off a flash drive has been arrested.
Authorities say that the man calmly walked into FOX 45 armed with what appeared to be a bomb. Later after he was shot and detained, the bomb was discovered to be chocolate candy bars wrapped in aluminum foil under a floatation device.
Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith said a police sniper shot the man Thursday after he refused to put his hands up. Smith said that after a robot removed the suspicious garment, the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition.
Smith says the man walked into the lobby of WBFF-TV on Baltimore’s Television Hill about 1:20 p.m. wearing a panda costume, the red garment, and a surgical mask.
He says the man gave a flash drive to a security guard and said he wanted the station to broadcast it. Smith does not know what was on the flash drive.
Smith described the suspect as a 25-year-old white male from Howard County.
The suspect has now been identified as 25-year-old Alex Brizzi.
