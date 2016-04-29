SMH: Man In Panda Suit Causes Evacuation At Baltimore TV Station With ‘Bomb’ Made Of Chocolate Candy Bars

He got broads in Atlanta????

Man Causes TV Station Evacuation In Panda Suit With A Fake Bomb

A Baltimore man who marched into a television station in a panda suit and demanded that they play a video off a flash drive has been arrested.

Authorities say that the man calmly walked into FOX 45 armed with what appeared to be a bomb. Later after he was shot and detained, the bomb was discovered to be chocolate candy bars wrapped in aluminum foil under a floatation device.

The Washington Post reports:

Authorities say the “bomb” a man claimed to be wearing when he walked into a television station wearing an animal costume was in reality a red flotation device stuffed with chocolate candy bars wrapped in aluminum foil. Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith said a police sniper shot the man Thursday after he refused to put his hands up. Smith said that after a robot removed the suspicious garment, the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition. Smith says the man walked into the lobby of WBFF-TV on Baltimore’s Television Hill about 1:20 p.m. wearing a panda costume, the red garment, and a surgical mask. He says the man gave a flash drive to a security guard and said he wanted the station to broadcast it. Smith does not know what was on the flash drive. Smith described the suspect as a 25-year-old white male from Howard County.

The suspect has now been identified as 25-year-old Alex Brizzi.

Pictures from Facebook @jlepolastewart found of 25 year old suspect from today's threats made against @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/x5DJDnb1Bg — Shelley Orman (@ShelleyOFox45) April 29, 2016

Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun via AP