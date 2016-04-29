No More Daddy’s Little Girl: Is Angela Simmons Toting A Gut Full Of Her Felon Bae Fiance?

Is Angela Simmons Pregnant By Fiance Fresh Out Of Another Relationship?

Happy Mother’s Day wishes may be in order for Angela Simmons next week, as a new report from Funky Dineva seems to offer an explanation for her speedy engagement to her felon bae Sutton Tennyson.

Dineva is offering up some word of mouth gossip that Sutton purchased a Range Rover for his then-girlfriend this Christmas (just four months ago)… The same source is also claiming that Angela is pregnant. Dineva claims he tried confirming the rumor with sources close to Simmons but they all denied the talk…

So is she — or isn’t she?

We gotta keep it 100 ya’ll, we can’t recall a time we’ve seen Angela Simmons rocking overalls before.

One thing about pregnancies — barring abortion or miscarriage, time will eventually tell.

If the news is true, we would like to congratulate Angela and Sutton. Our sources close to them say they are very much in love and that Sutton ADORES Angela.

Love ain’t easy to come by y’all, sometimes you find it in the most UNEXPECTED places at the most INCONVENIENT times.

Instagram/Georgia Department of Corrections