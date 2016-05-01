Knocked Up: Ray Rice’s Wife Janay Is Totin’ A Gut Full Of The Domestic Abuser Baller

Ray Rice and his wife are expecting a 2nd child following the 2014 domestic violence incident that made headlines and cost the baller his NFL job according to TMZ reports:

NFL free agent Ray Rice and his wife Janay are about to become parents all over again … Janay just announced she’s got a bun in the oven.

A noticeably pregnant Janay took to her Instagram page Saturday to make the announcement … and said she’s 21 weeks along. It doesn’t appear Ray or Janay know if they’re having a boy or girl but they’ve already got a 4-year-old daughter named Rayven.