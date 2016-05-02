We Good: Conjoined Twins DO NOT Want To Be Separated [Video]

CONJOINED twins Pin and Pan’s bond is so strong that they don’t want to be separated – even if it proved medically possible. The seven-year-old sisters, from Thailand, were born with their own heads, torsos, and arms but are connected at the waist. The duo share a pair of legs, with Pin having control of one and Pan controlling the other, and have learned to walk, dress, eat – and even ride a tricycle – as one. The twins live in Nakhon Sawan, around 250km north of Bangkok, with their grandparents – who describe them as “normal, happy” children.