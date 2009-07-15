Look How Good Whitney Houston Looks On Her New Album Cover!!
- By Bossip Staff
We cannot believe the transformation that happened to Whitney almost immediately after she let that demon Bobby Brown go. Last night, she and Clive were debuting Whit’s new album cover for “I Look To You”. “Wow,” is all we will say about Miss Houston. It takes a strong person to kick an addiction and turn their life around; Kudos.
Pop the top to see how good she looks now…
