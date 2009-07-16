When The Checks Stop Coming In: Katt Williams Files for Bankruptcy

Bossip has learned that Katt Williams has filed for bankruptcy

According to the comedy magazine Humor Mill:

In the long list of controversies surrounding Katt Williams, it looks like this following news might be a serious set back; we just discovered from several sources that comedian and actor Williams has filed for bankruptcy.

Over the past several years, Katt Williams has been involved in several tours that have grossed over $50 million dollars and several months ago Katt turned down an offer from Comedy Central for over $50 million, not to mention his official retirement from doing stand up over the Christmas holidays.