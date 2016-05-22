Bye Kim Fields!!! Is NeNe Leakes Returning To RHOA To Reclaim Her Rightful Spot???

True or false???

Is NeNe Leakes Returning To “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Full Time???

Remember when we told you that Kim Fields is out for the next season of RHOA???



Well it looks like her spot might be given to none other than RHOA original NeNe Leakes who hinted at a possible return at the Atlanta Women’s Expo.

AJC’s Radio TV Talk reports:

NeNe Leakes, speaking to hundreds of fans at the Ultimate Women’s Expo this past weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center, refused to answer specifically whether she’ll be back for the ninth season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” But her teasingly noncommittal answer certainly implied that she will return because if she really wasn’t planning to, she’d say so. She’s that type of person. The questioner asked straight out if she was coming back after complaining this past season without her was a “snoozefest.” “Season nine?” Leakes said on stage. “Uhhhh…’Housewives?’ Uhhhh…. you got to wait for them [Bravo] to announce it. I can’t announce it. I would be in so much trouble if I made the announcement.” “Maybe?” the questioner said. “Maybe. We’ll see. I think you guys will be surprised by who’s coming back and who’s not coming back.”

Hmmmm….can you see NeNe coming back full time to RHOA???

If they bring her back they should bring back Sheree too!