'What's The Point?!' Ciara Claps Back At MTV For Trying To Reignite Her Rihanna Beef During The #BBMAs

- By Bossip Staff
Ciara Slams MTV’s Rihanna Billboard Music Awards Tweets

During last night’s Billboard Music Awards viewers tuned into see Ciara take on hosting duties for the first time.

All the while the songstress was  working alongside Ludacris, MTV Music decided to send out some shady tweets about CiCi and her one-time rival Rihanna.

While Luda was making an announcement about Rihanna, MTV shadily tweeted…

they then recovered the old tweet Ciara posted during her EPIC 2011 Twitter beef with the Bajan bad girl.

Ciara then saw the tweets and clapped back. “Don’t understand the need 2 go here,” said the singer to the news outlet. “#WhatsThePoint?”

She then wondered if an intern had taken over the MTV account.

Sit down haters!

