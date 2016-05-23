School Proposes Ban On Skinny Jeans To Protect Larger Students From Bullying

The New Hanover County School Board in New Hanover, North Carolina recently proposed a new dress code, which bans both skinny jeans and leggings. According to CNN, the proposed dress code, known as #Policy8520, says that skinny jeans, leggings, or other “excessively tight-fitting pants,” are not allowed in school “unless covered by a top or dress to the appropriate length” that “cover[s] the posterior area in its entirety.” Apparently, administrators with the school board feel that the proposed ban would prevent learning disruptions. “We’re basically trying to stay ahead of what might be disruptive to the learning environment,” said Rick Holliday, Deputy Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools. As for what’s considered “disruptive” attire, Holliday explained that it’s anything that attracts bullying or unwanted attention…

[MadameNoire]

According To A New Study, Stress Is Actually Good For You



A new study published in Frontiers In Aging Neuroscience claims that all of the stress we endure on a day-to-day basis is actually good for us in the long run. Feel free to give us the side eye because we’re honestly doing the same. According to the report, people who juggle stressful and busy lifestyles tend to have a better memory in several different ways. To test their hypothesis of engagement in mentally challenging activities has been shown to improve memory, they examined the relationship between busyness and cognition in 330 adult participants from the Dallas Lifespan Brain Study (DLBS) aged 50–89. They ended up coming to the conclusion that stress improves memory of recent or recently learned things…

[MadameNoire]

SCOTUS Rules In Favor Of Black Death Row Inmate, Except For Clarence Thomas

Clarence Thomas is piece of work. Today (May 23), the Supreme Court voted 7-1 to in favor of Black death row inmate’s case regarding race discrimination via an all-white jury—one guess who was the dissenting vote? Reports CNN: Timothy Tyrone Foster, an African-American, is on death row in Georgia for the 1987 murder of an elderly white woman, Queen Madge White. The jury that convicted him was all white. Twenty years after his sentence his attorneys obtained notes the prosecution team took while it was engaged in picking a jury, including marking potential jurors who were black had a “b” written by their name. “The focus on race in the prosecution’s file plainly demonstrates a concerted effort to keep black prospective jurors off the jury,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion. Justice Clarence Thomas was the only dissenter…

[HipHopWired]