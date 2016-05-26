Ho, STFU: Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Threaten To Sue Loose-Lipped Bodyguard For $10 Million

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Threaten To Sue Ex-Bodyguard For Breaking Confidentiality

Remember when we reported that Kanye West allegedly fired Kim Kardashian’s bodyguard for daring to open his mouth and speak to her like a human? Subsequently, the cop-turnt-male-stripper-turnt-security goon told the press that Kanye believed he was trying to smash Kim’s cakes to smithereens.

Well, the folks at TMZ are now saying that those comments could potentially cost the Steve Stanulis $10 million!

We’ve learned Kim and Kanye’s lawyer has fired off a letter to Steve Stanulis … the bodyguard who went to anyone who would listen, claiming he was fired for chatting up Kim on the job and making Kanye jealous. Kim and Kanye have both said it’s a complete lie. Turns out, we’re told that Steve signed a confidentiality agreement promising never to breathe a word about Kim, Kanye or the klan. We’re told the lawyer’s letter is quick to mention a provision which says Steve is automatically on the hook for $10 mil if he opens his mouth. It’s interesting. We’re told Kim and Kanye’s lawyer gives Steve an out, if he shuts his trap and issues a public apology to the family. Our sources say the letter does not ask Steve to admit he lied.

The K’s don’t play about those confidentiality agreements. Whatever couture skeletons are in their closets are never to be revealed by “the help”.

Kim and Kanye are said to believe that Stanulis is just looking for a lil’ shine after being unceremoniously dismissed.

Image via AKM-GSI