Rapper Rumor Control: Freddie Gibbs Says He’s Innocent Of Rape In Austria

Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs is pleading his case and denying allegations that he raped a woman overseas.

The emcee is currently in custody in France on charges related to an alleged 2015 rape in Austria.

AllHipHop reports:

Freddie Gibbs, of Gary, Indiana, was supposed to take the stage at a venue called Le Rex in Toulouse, France, as part of a series of tour dates throughout Europe.

Instead, he was arrested for an alleged rape that occurred in Austria, in 2015.

Freddie Gibbs’ lawyer Scott Leemon denied the allegations against his client in an exclusive statement to AllHipHop.com.

Freddie Gibbs adamantly denies the allegations that have been levied against by Austrian authorities,” Scott Leemon told AllHipHop.com. “It makes you wonder why it took almost a year for Austrian officials to bring these charges.

Freddie Gibbs, born Fredrick Tipton, appeared before judges in France already, and plans to fight extradition to Austria.

“Freddie will be fighting the extradition request as these are nothing more than trumped up charges,” Scott Leemon promised to AllHipHop.com.