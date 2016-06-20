Rumor Control: Here’s Why T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Had A Loaded Gun At The Airport

Rumor control…

Tamara Whitaker Explains Zonnique’s Arrest

Remember when we told you the shocking news that T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique was arrested at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson airport for toting a loaded gun???

Well her cousin Tamara Whitaker a.k.a Tiny’s niece took to Instagram this weekend to explain what really happened with the 20-year-old.

According to Tamara, Zonnique carries a registered gun for protection since she doesn’t have security.

Furthermore her famed parents made sure to check on her as soon as it happened.

Tiny’s remained mum on Zonnique’s arrest but she did call her daughter her “Champ” on Instagram.

What do YOU think about the Zonnique arrest update???