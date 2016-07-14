Fair Or Foul? Foxy Brown Responds To Being Left Off VH1 Hip Hop Honors “All Hail The Queens” Tribute

Foxy Brown Shades VH1 For Leaving Her Off Their Hip-Hop Honors Tribute Show

Welp… We all knew Inga wouldn’t stay quiet for long. After VH1 aired their Hip Hop Honors tribute Monday and noticeably left Foxy Brown and Lauryn Hill (and Nicki Minaj and Iggy Azalea) out in the cold we pretty much figured it was due to beefs with some of the other honorees and that eventually VH1 would give all of the other women their just due… But apparently Foxy had “no time” to wait… She took to Instagram to address the oversight:

THANK YOU Beloveds!💋💋And Be Clear Guys, This Is ONLY Being Granted A “Caption” Due To The Overwhelming Outcry From Fans Everywhere! I Awoke This Morning, To Our Fans Across The World’s TRENDING Outrage At (Reality Show Network) @VH1’s Non-Inclusion Of LAURYN HILL & FOXY BROWN. Anyone Recognized, Whether The Contribution Big Or Small I Applaud.👏🏾 Personally, I’d Prefer Being Held To A Much Higher Standard In My Walk, But Fans Went Ballistic; The PEOPLE Have Spoken! We’ve Been Blessed To Set The Bar At It’s Highest Heights; Most Notably Receiving The 2016 Historic “KEY”🔑To My CITY of BROOKLYN🏦…..Therefore, Humbly Speaking The CALIBER Of HONOR I’d Aspire To Are Those “UPPER ECHELON”. After All Guys This Is VH1!

Truthfully, The Only Accolade That Truly Matters To ME Is Of The MOST HIGH.

Rest Assured, I’m In The Studio Perfecting This Incredible Return. Humbled And Blessed To Kill It Again! My Girl L BOOGIE (My Fav) And I, Have The Dopest Convo, Cracking Jokes In Our Caribbean Accents As She Prepares For An Amazing Overseas Tour.

So, Actually Guys Let’s THANK @VH1👏🏾👏🏾 As We Are Definitely #TheDifference!!!! I LOVE MY FOXNATION! ❤️Fox!

@platinumcamprecords @donpoohmusic @rachelnoerd💋

She really called Vh1 “Reality Show Network”. Welp… What say you about her comments? Fair or foul?

SplashNews