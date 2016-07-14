STFU Forever: Wendy Williams Butchers Biggie Lyrics Right After Blasting Rich Homie Quan

Wendy Williams Butchers Biggie Lyrics Right After Blasting Rich Homie Quan

Why can’t anyone get Biggie’s lyrics right!?

Someone over at VH1 thought it was a great idea for ATL rapper Rich Homie Quan to perform The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Get Money” with Lil’ Kim last night at the Hip-Hop Honors Awards.

BISH YOU THOUGHT!

How Rich Homie forget the lyrics… Biggie rolling in his grave smh #HipHopHonors pic.twitter.com/9kuXfmQqYs — ITSBIZKIT (@itsbizkit) July 12, 2016

Wendy Williams decided to add her own two cents but couldn’t get the words right either. Check out Wendy getting the lyrics wrong right after blasting Rich Homie:

So, what does Lil Cease think of everyone messing up the legendary lyrics?

And Brooklyn wept.

