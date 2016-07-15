Philly Hospital Fires Employee Who Says She’s ‘Sick And Tired Of All This Bullsh** With The Black People’

A racist hospital worker was fired for her disgusting comments about Black people on Facebook. Diane Amoratis’ Facebook post details her true feelings on Black protestors and police officers in America according to NBC Philadelphia reports:

Diane Amoratis praised the police in her post, adding, “Especially the officer who stood there while that fat, braided hair, piece of s— trouble maker ranted so despicably in your face. You sir, you deserve a medal for letting her continue to make an ass of herself and showing what a low life she really is, and you were strong.”

Further, Amoratis continued later in the post, “Blacks kill each other every day, all day long, and it’s ok with them. Why not protest when Jamal kills Kalif???? Well, I AM WHITE AND PROUD TO BE WHITE!! WHITE LIVES MATTER!!!! POLICE OFFICERS LIVES MATTER!!!”

Then, she offered some advice: “Keep your circus in your own neighborhood!!! Get a life, a honest job, and RAISE YOUR KIDS TO BE PRODUCTIVE CITIZENS!!!!”

She closed out the post by writing, “I am sick and tired of all this bull—- with the black people!! If you don’t like my post, then delete me as your friend.”