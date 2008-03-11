Seen on the Scene: Kelis
- By Bossip Staff
Posted by Bossip Staff
Kelis and Shar Jackson attended events at LA’s Merecedes-Benz Fashion Week. Kelis looks like she on that special diet, she’s looking a wee bit too frail. Shar on the other hand looks good for a change. We wonder what made her step her game up, she looks like she at least combed her hair before leaving her crib this time.
Click Here to watch Kelis when she still had some Milkshake.
Images via Splash
