I Ain’t Tha 1: Straight Outta Compton’s Jason Mitchell Accused Of Slamming A Teen Woman By Her Hair

According to a TMZ report, life is imitating art as Straight Outta Compton’s Jason “Eazy E” Mitchell has been accused of assaulting a woman who was attempting to crash a hotel party…

Law enforcement sources tell us they got called to The Ritz early Monday when an 18-year-old woman claimed Mitchell got rough. According to the report, obtained by TMZ, she told police the actor grabbed her arms, threw her to the ground by her hair, called her a bitch and then fled.

We are told the argument started after the woman tried to crash a party Mitchell was having at the hotel…and when she was turned away she got extremely upset. Several witnesses on scene say that the woman actually struck Mitchell first, with an open hand.

The report says other guests could hear the victim screaming for help in the hallway, and The Ritz has since banned Mitchell.