Out and About:LaLa, Carmelo and Tiny Live it Up in ATL

Tiny, La La and Carmelo were all spotted at Lucky Lounge in Atlanta yesterday for a fundraiser. Check out more pics of LaLa and Melo along with TI’s pet pig and her ring under the hood.

La La looks decent but that damn Tiny is a sight for sore eyes! We know TI is glad he won’t have to look at that for a while. There are men in his cell that are probably prettier than that with a mean mouth game!