BlackGirlMagic Bri Rollins, Nia Ali & Kristi Castlin Historically Sweep The 100m Hurdles At The 2016 Olympics

#BlackWomenDidThat

Three incredible black female athletes made history Wednesday at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Bri Rollins took the gold, Nia Ali took the silver and Kristi Castlin took the bronze in the 100m finals, marking the first time a country has swept the race in Olympic history.

Time Magazine reports:

Americans Brianna Rollins and Nia Ali crossed the finish in 12.48 and 12.59 seconds respectively for the gold and silver medals in the women’s 100 meter hurdles.

Their teammate Kristi Castlin made up ground after a bad start to win the bronze in 12.61 seconds, beating out Great Britain’s Cindy Ofili by .02, giving the U.S. its first-ever sweep of the event.

Rollins, the former American record-holder, delivered the first gold medal for Team USA on the track.

The United States’ medal count from Olympic Stadium at the end of Wednesday stands at five gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.

Kenya and Jamaica trail with seven and six medals respectively.

“We came together and asked God to give us the peace of mind and the confidence that we need to come out here and fulfill our dreams,” said Rollins about their win. “And I’m so grateful and blessed that we were able to do that.”