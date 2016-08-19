Dope Olympic Moment: Tennis Gold Medalist Corrects Reporter On Who Was First To Win 2 Olympic Golds [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
SMH @ The reporter trying to overlook the sister’s accomplishments.
Awkward moment Andy Murray corrects John Inverdale over gold medals, Andy Murray has put John Inverdale in his place for saying the Scot was the first person to win two Olympic golds for tennis, as the BBC presenter made the latest in a string of on-air gaffes.
