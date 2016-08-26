That’s It?!? LA Cop Who Brutally Beat Girlfriend And Set Her Hair On Fire Sentenced To Six Months In Jail

An ex Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to one year in jail this week for brutally beating his girlfriend and setting her hair on fire according to ABC 7 News:

The Orange County District Attorney wanted Alejandro Flores to serve his time in state prison, but the judge overruled the request, sparking outrage from the victim.

While the formal sentence was for one year, Flores is expected to spend only six months in jail under state sentencing guidelines.

The 34-year-old stood emotionless as he listened to his son’s mother speak about the violence.

“He pushed me against the stove yelling, ‘Is this what you want?’ At that point, he turned on the gas burner, setting the my hair on fire,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified.

As she read her victim-impact statement, she urged the judge to issue a stiffer sentence.

“Alejandro chose a career in law enforcement to protect and serve. Apparently, that doesn’t cross to his personal life and the sentence confirms it,” she told the courtroom.

The victim said there had been violence before, all of which occurred in front of their young son.

Flores pleaded guilty to nine felony counts, including using a gun to threaten his then girlfriend not to leave after the violence.

The victim said her close encounter with death that day gave her strength to leave and report abuse.