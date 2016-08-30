Bad Azz Breezy: Chris Brown Wakes Up From Nap And Discovers The SWAT Team At His Home For This

Chris Brown Wakes Up From Nap And Discovers The SWAT Team At His Home

Chris Brown might be having the WORST morning ever. The singer has been accused of threatening a lady-friend with gun violence according to TMZ:

We’ve learned the SWAT team is on its way to Chris’ home and the LAPD is in the process of obtaining a search warrant. We’re told cops want to see if a gun matching the description from the woman is in the house. As of now, Chris has not left his residence. TMZ has learned Chris was in the house with several friends, including Ray J. They were talking and at one point Ray was getting a tattoo when some “uninvited guests” appeared inside the house and were asked to leave.

At that point, the story gets murky. The guests included a man who was invited, and two women who were not — one of the women who’d been asked to leave is the one who made the police report, claiming Brown pulled the gun on her. Someone inside the house insists Chris was asleep the whole time. Ray J left the house and when he got to the base of the driveway, police handcuffed him and seized his BMW. They checked his ID, uncuffed him and let him go, but kept his car as evidence. He Ubered home.

Check out this video of Breezy proclaiming his innocence below after discovering the news:

Now according to TMZ the LAPD have discovered guns and drugs at the singer’s home:

Police have retrieved at least one gun, other weapons and drugs from Chris Brown’s home, after Chris threw a duffel bag out the window of his home … TMZ has learned. TMZ broke the story … cops raced to Chris’ home early Tuesday morning after a woman called 911 and claimed he pulled a gun on her. Police have been at the house since 3 AM and are in the process of getting a search warrant. Chris has not left the house, but multiple sources tell us he was defiant as he threw the duffel bag out the window, taunting cops and saying, “Come and get me.”

Chris Brown just needs to buy a remote island somewhere and log off from life for awhile….

