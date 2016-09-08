Rihanna Launches Her Fenty x Puma Collection In NYC (Behind The Scenes Snapchat Footage) Sans Drake [Video]

Footwearnews.com:

Rihanna just hit another major moment in her career. Nearly seven months after Rihanna debuted her first runway collection with Puma at New York Fashion Week, the line was officially made available to the public today.

The “Needed Me” singer was on hand for the exclusive launch at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.

While crowds swarmed Rihanna as she posed with the retailer’s shop windows, more fans eagerly waited inside to get a glimpse of Puma’s creative director and to shop her collection.

She added, “For an island girl like me to carry such a prestigious brand like Puma from just the athleticism of the brand to glamour, and bring it all the way to Bergdorf Goodman is such a big deal for me. It makes me feel very special. Thank you guys for taking a chance on me. I can’t believe my fans can come here and buy my collection.”