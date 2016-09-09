A Lil Positivity: Fox Greenlights New African-American Superhero Drama ‘Black Lightning’

A brand new Black superhero series could be coming to a TV near you The Hollywood Reporter:

The project hails from Warner Bros TV., where Berlanti and the Akils are under overall deals.Fox may soon be adding another DC Comics character to its roster.

The network has given a pilot production commitment to Black Lightning, the black superhero drama from prolific superhero series producer Greg Berlanti, and The Game’s Salim and Mara Brock Akil, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

One of DC Comics’ first major African-American superheroes, Black Lightning was created by Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden and debuted in 1977. The hourlong drama will center on Jefferson Pierce, who hung up his suit and his secret identity years ago. However, with a daughter hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.

The Akils will write and exec produce the project with Berlanti and his producing partner Sarah Schechter. Their respective banners, Akil Productions and Berlanti Productions, will produce in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Should Black Lightning be picked up, it would be one of the first broadcast series to feature an African-American superhero as its lead. Netflix, of course, has Marvel drama Luke Cage premiering at the end of the month.