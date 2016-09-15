Jesus Take The Wheel: Arizona Pastor Who Married 10-Year-Old Arrested For Molesting Other Kids

A pervy pastor who married a 10-year-old girl and later impregnated her at 13 has been arrested for molesting more girls in his community reports ABC 15:

Police report that when Morales came to Arizona in 1986 at age 19, he dated an 8-year-old girl and married her in Mexico when she was 10. After returning to Arizona, he impregnated her when she was just 13.

Police say Iglesia Impacto De Fe near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road is a small congregation, and none of the assaults happened on church property.

Morales was arrested on September 9th at his home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Although the investigation continues, he is facing charges of sexual abuse, child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor.

ABC15 went to the church, which was closed. We also called the church phone number, which went straight to voicemail.

Another victim accused Morales of molesting her from ages 7 to 12, she said she was molested once while in a pool as she was swimming with the man.