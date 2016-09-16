Ain’t Isht Parents: Atlanta Mom Accused Of Leaving 3-Year-Old In Hot Car During Job Interview

An Atlanta mom is accused of leaving her 3-year-old son in a hot car during a job interview reports AJC reports:

‘A Gwinnett County mother is accused of leaving her 3-year-old son strapped in his car seat while she went to a job interview, according to her arrest warrant.

Danielle Lanette Young told Cobb County police she left the boy in the car for about 30 minutes. But police determined the boy was in the car at least an hour and possibly an hour and 15 minutes Monday afternoon, her arrest warrant states.

“The temperatures were found to be 88 degrees outside of the vehicle, 127 degrees in the front of the vehicle and 102 degrees in the back where the victim was left,” the warrant states.

Young, who lives in Norcross, had a job interview at The Avenue at East Cobb shopping center, police said. She was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and booked into the Cobb jail. Young was released from jail late Thursday after posting $5,000 bond, jail records show.