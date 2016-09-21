What’s So Damn Funny? Donald Trump Smirks And Giggles At Don King’s Use Of “Ni**a” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9
❯
❮
Don King Uses N-Word While Introducing Donald Trump
Only in America…smh.
Of ALL the people to choose as a surrogate, Don King?!
Somebody come get their mans.
See an unedited version on the following page.
Image via YouTube
People feel a way about this. Some of them are stupid. Flip the page to see the conversation.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.