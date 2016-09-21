What’s So Damn Funny? Donald Trump Smirks And Giggles At Don King’s Use Of “Ni**a” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Don King Uses N-Word While Introducing Donald Trump

Only in America…smh.

Of ALL the people to choose as a surrogate, Don King?!

Somebody come get their mans.

See an unedited version on the following page.

Image via YouTube

People feel a way about this. Some of them are stupid. Flip the page to see the conversation.

