Official Black Wall Street Needs Your Help To Launch An App For Buying Black



Brooklyn, NY-based entrepreneur Mandy Bowman found it frustrating that only 2 percent of the Black community’s $1.1 trillion buying power was being spent with Black businesses. So in 2014 the 26-year-old did something about it. She created a web-based platform what has been tapped as the “Black yelp,” and it has been getting more and more popular. Official Black Wall Street features more than 1,900 listings by Black-owned businesses and is currently crowdfunding to create an Official Black Wall Street app. Since its inception, Official Black Wall Street has grown to over 110K engaged followers across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, reported Black News. The new app will let users locate local Black-owned businesses complete with full listings, advanced Google maps, ratings, reviews, and directions. The app will also feature special offers and business tips to incentivize users to “buy Black.”

[MadameNoire]

Blacks Have Always Come Up With Travel Alternatives–From The Historic Green-Book To Today’s Noirbnb



African Americans have always loved to travel, not that it was easy in the past–or in the present. Years ago there was a guide for Black travelers that essentially taught them how to stay safe while traveling and not become victims of racism while on the road. Known as The Green Book, the guide was published annually by postal worker Victor Hugo Green from 1936 until his death in 1960. Many people have said, ‘We had no idea this existed. We kind of wish we had this book today.’ We hear that a lot,” Becky Wible Searles, an animation professor with the Savannah College of Art and Design’s Atlanta campus, told Voice of America. Along with author Calvin Alexander Ramsey, she is preparing a documentary film about the guide which listed hotels, boarding houses, restaurants and even beauty and barber shops that were hospitable to Black travelers. The book also told of problems Blacks had on the road as well as places to avoid…

[MadameNoire]

Fed Court: Employer Ban On Dreadlocks Not Discrimination



The United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, a federal court which governs districts in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, has ruled that employers can ban employees from wearing the dreadlocks hairstyle. In clearer detail, the court ruled that the ban is not centered in racial discrimination. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit on behalf of Ms. Chasity Jones, who in 2010 was denied employment at an Alabama insurance claims company because of the dreadlocks. The company said that they didn’t want their employees wearing the style after reportedly calling it “messy” and would only offer Jones the job if she cut her hair. The court found that the company did not violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits racial discrimination in employment situations. Instead, the court sided with the company’s so-called “grooming” policy.

[HipHopWired]