So Sad: Shawty Lo Buried His Father Just Days Before His Fatal Car Crash

So sad…

Shawty Lo’s Father Died Just Days Before Him

Just days before his fatal car crash, Shawty Lo was mourning the loss of his father.

The rapper real name, Carlos Walker, attended a homegoing service for his father on Saturday before passing away on Wednesday on an Atlanta highway.

The AJC reports:

Milton Swift, the Shawty Lo’s videographer and chef, went to the crash site to see where his friend died. A copy of rapper’s “Put Some Respek On It” CD was on the side of the road. Swift said he talked to Shawty Lo on Tuesday. “We just wrapped up a video dedication to his father called ‘Letter to My Father,’” Swift said. “We just buried him two days ago, and now we got to deal with this right here.”

Swift called the rapper his brother and said he gave him his first shot in the music industry. “This guy was loved by his city,” Swift said. “He loved life. He loved people. He loved his family. He loved all his kids.”

Although his friend said the funeral was two days ago, Shawty Lo’s longtime girlfriend Jai Jai shared a picture from the service last weekend.



She’s since updated her Instagram page and she’s rightfully devastated.

So, so, sad. Condolences to Shawty Lo’s entire family.

Instagram