The Movement Lives On: Colin Kaepernick Supports High School Football Team’s ‘Die In’ During National Anthem

Kaepernick came to Oakland, CA. He kneeled on one knee, players laid on their back with hands up during the Anthem. pic.twitter.com/Cae4sTopac — Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) September 24, 2016

Kap’s Movement Is Starting To Grow Legs

Colin Kaepernick might’ve really started something. The San Franciso 49ers QB visited Castlemont High School school in Oakland, California on Friday night. The players and coaches organized a “die in,” where the players laid with their backs on the ground and their hands in the air during the national anthem.

This isn’t the first time team the team has protested during the national anthem though. A week prior to Kaepernick’s visit the team kneeled down with their fists raised in the air before the game.

The Castlemont Knights during the National Anthem before last Friday's football game in Oakland: pic.twitter.com/AJvsP3maDR — Castlemont Football (@CastlemontFB) September 20, 2016

Kaepernick spoke with the team before they took the field on why he decided to join them in their protest.

via SB Nation “You are important. You make a difference. This matters. Everything you do matters. Look out for one another, lift each other up. That’s what this is all about. I had to come support y’all, because the same way y’all took a stand and stood with me, I had to come out here and stand with y’all. So I appreciate what y’all did. I love y’all. Y’all my brothers — I’m here with you.”

