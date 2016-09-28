Circle Of Life: Disney Confirms A Live Action “Lion King” Remake Is Coming To A Theater Near You

Disney Confirms Lion King Live Action Remake

Disney’s animated classic “Lion King” will be coming to a theater near you but with an entirely new look. The iconic film studio has announced today that “Jungle Book” director Hon Favreau will helm the project reports Yahoo News:

Disney announced Wednesday that Jon Favreau, who helmed the box-office hit “Jungle Book” remake, will direct the new “Lion King.” He’s also at work on a “Jungle Book” sequel. The circle of life now inevitably leads to live-action remakes for Disney classics. The new “Lion King” follows in the wake of similar remakes for “The Jungle Book,” ”Cinderella,” ”Pete’s Dragon” and the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast.”

We all know how this one ends…

🦁 No no no, please don't remake Lion King, I can't go through this again!! 😫 #LionKing pic.twitter.com/CSWKHwtxO3 — GrumpyandGeeky (@grumpyandgeeky) September 28, 2016

Will you be watching the latest remake of “Lion King” or do you think a classic shouldn’t be messed with? Sound off in comment section below.

Twitter/Disney