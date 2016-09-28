Why Aren’t There More College Professors Of Color? One Ivy League Professor Says “We Don’t Want Them”



It’s not rocket science. Study after study has proven that diversity in college faculty is as important as having a diverse student body. Yet the number of faculty of color is still low on campuses nationwide. According to a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, full-time faculty on college campuses still strongly favors white candidates (there are more than one million) over Black (which hasn’t even reached 100,000), Asian (86,000), and Hispanic (under 60,000) faculty. “While nearly 30 percent of undergraduate students around the nation are considered minorities, just over 12 percent of full-time faculty are minorities. That number drops to around 9 percent for full-time professors of color. Though half of all undergraduate students are women, roughly one-third of full-time professors are women,” reported the Huffington Post…

Snip The Tip? Why Circumcision Isn’t For Everyone

Alright ladies, this is kinda a private subject that is normally discussed behind closed doors, but as trends are a’ changing, it’s definitely worth a decision. Can you imagine having table talk with your girlfriends about circumcision and foreskin? But hey, it’s an important decision every expecting mother and father have to make for their little boy. I myself am not only expecting my first child but also a son which is new territory for me as I grew up in a household of all women. As with most women, the concept of certain topics were never discussed because they didn’t pertain to us. Now halfway through my pregnancy, one of the questions on the table for my husband and me is whether or not we will circumcise our little guy…

Ty Dolla $ign Advises The Game And Meek Mill To “Get Off The Internet”





Ty Dolla $ign has made music with both The Game and Meek Mill and hopes that the two of them will start acting like they have some sense… With Meek Mill featured on his new project and having appeared on The Game‘s song “My Flag/Da Homies,” Ty$ is someone who can offer a word to their current beef and have it hold some weight. When XXL asked what he thought about the beef that just won’t seem to end, Ty offered: “Both of them are my homies and I think the homies should get off the internet. I think we all gangsters and we ain’t supposed to be on the internet with our shit. N*ggas should have learned that a long ass time ago. I feel like when it’s real shit, if it’s beef or whatever the fuck they want to call it, n*ggas should speak like men together…. Let’s just kept it adult.”