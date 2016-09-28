In White Folks News: Brad Pitt Voluntarily Submits Urine Test To Combat Abusive Daddy-Drug Rumors

- By Bossip Staff

Brad Pitt Submits Urine Test To Shut Down Drug Rumors

What kind of father is Brad Pitt?

The Brangelina divorce has turned up a few more notches as Brad voluntarily submitted to a drug test to dispel rumors that marijuana and alcohol have impaired his judgement as a parent.

According to TMZ reports, the A-list actor reached out to DCFS to shut down all claims of drug use…

Sources close to investigators tell TMZ … the test went down within a couple days of the alleged incident on the plane. We’re told Pitt voluntarily provided a urine sample in an attempt to show he had nothing to hide, and to clear up any “exaggerations.”

As we first reported … both sides agree he drank heavily on the plane, but Angelina Jolie’s people say it was after the alleged incident with Maddox — Brad’s camp says it was before.

brangelina-kids-public-school-splash-03

Brad’s drug results have yet to come in but we hope the Hollywood couple can put aside their petty beef for the sake of their young children.

WENN/Getty

Categories: Break Ups, Divorces, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.