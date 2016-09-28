In White Folks News: Brad Pitt Voluntarily Submits Urine Test To Combat Abusive Daddy-Drug Rumors

Brad Pitt Submits Urine Test To Shut Down Drug Rumors

What kind of father is Brad Pitt?

The Brangelina divorce has turned up a few more notches as Brad voluntarily submitted to a drug test to dispel rumors that marijuana and alcohol have impaired his judgement as a parent.

According to TMZ reports, the A-list actor reached out to DCFS to shut down all claims of drug use…

Sources close to investigators tell TMZ … the test went down within a couple days of the alleged incident on the plane. We’re told Pitt voluntarily provided a urine sample in an attempt to show he had nothing to hide, and to clear up any “exaggerations.” As we first reported … both sides agree he drank heavily on the plane, but Angelina Jolie’s people say it was after the alleged incident with Maddox — Brad’s camp says it was before.

Brad’s drug results have yet to come in but we hope the Hollywood couple can put aside their petty beef for the sake of their young children.

