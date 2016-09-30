What, What, In Ya Butt: Pennsylvania Pharmaceutical Peddler Popped With 110 Bags Of Heroin Stashed In His Contraband Cakes

Cops Find 110 Bags Of Heroin Inside A Drug Dealers Butt

We can’t remember seeing an episode of The Office about this…

According to NYPost, a Scranton, Pennsylvania drug dealer was arrested by an undercover officer who found 110 bags of her-on loaded inside of his of his a$$.

To make matters worse, if that’s even possible, 32-year-old Corey Davis was found with more drugs on his person when he was searched.

If Corey is convicted, he better hope that the boys in the bing don’t take his trafficking method as a sign that his backside is “open for business”…

