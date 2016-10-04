New Video: Akevius’ “Who I Am” Clip Addresses Excessive Force By Police [Video]

R&B Singer Akevius Addresses Police Violence

Earlier this year Atlanta-based singer-songwriter and Polow Da Don-signee Akevius released “Dumb Love” featuring Plies and the single was met with a unanimously positive reception. Completely switching gears, Akevius touches on the currently state of excessive use of force by police officers by delivering a heartfelt new single titled “Who I Am.” The personal ode comes inspired by an all-too-real situation that ended with the Myrtle Beach Police taking his brother’s life much too early.

When detailing the message behind the song Akevius explained, “This is a real record, man. I put my heart and soul in and I got a message for you guys out there, for us young black men. Stay out the way. Be cooperative. Do not resist.” Hoping to inspired others to do the right thing Akevius went on to say, “Keep y’all head up, stay out the streets, and do something positive with yourselves!”

Filmed and directed by Co-Star.

