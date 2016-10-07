Seen On The Scene: Issa Rae, Tina Lawson, Raphael Saadiq And More At “Insecure” Premiere

- By Bossip Staff

Issa Rae SplashNews Premiere of HBO'S new comedy series 'Insecure' held at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, California on October 6, 2016.

Issa Rae Lady In Red At “Insecure” Premiere

Congratulations to Issa Rae on the premiere of her new HBO series “Insecure.” The actress/writer showed off a twisted updo and rocked a red column dress for the L.A. screening.

Tina Lawson SplashNews Premiere of HBO'S new comedy series 'Insecure' held at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, California on October 6, 2016.

Director Melina Matsoukas, Jay Ellis, Raphael Saadiq, Tina Lawson, Amanda Seales were among those who graced the red carpet.

WENN

Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Black Girl Magic

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.