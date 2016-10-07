Seen On The Scene: Issa Rae, Tina Lawson, Raphael Saadiq And More At “Insecure” Premiere

Issa Rae Lady In Red At “Insecure” Premiere

Congratulations to Issa Rae on the premiere of her new HBO series “Insecure.” The actress/writer showed off a twisted updo and rocked a red column dress for the L.A. screening.

Director Melina Matsoukas, Jay Ellis, Raphael Saadiq, Tina Lawson, Amanda Seales were among those who graced the red carpet.

WENN