Seen On The Scene: Issa Rae, Tina Lawson, Raphael Saadiq And More At “Insecure” Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
Issa Rae Lady In Red At “Insecure” Premiere
Congratulations to Issa Rae on the premiere of her new HBO series “Insecure.” The actress/writer showed off a twisted updo and rocked a red column dress for the L.A. screening.
Director Melina Matsoukas, Jay Ellis, Raphael Saadiq, Tina Lawson, Amanda Seales were among those who graced the red carpet.
