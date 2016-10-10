You Mad? All The ‘Unhappy’ Exes Rihanna COULD Have Been Talking About In Her Instagram Post

- By Bossip Staff
Which Rihanna Ex Is Still Hurt?

Can you think of many more things more enviable than being with Rihanna? Hell, just being in a room with her seems like it’s just the smell of apricots and sex sweat. Still some men don’t know what to do with her and end up with ruined relationships with the pop princess. That fact prompted Rihanna to send out this random Instagram post last night:

screen-shot-2016-10-09-at-8-40-30-am

Of course people were speculating about who she could be talking about…well we have some guesses. Take a look at Rihanna’s exes and if they’re happy or not.

Rihanna watches her ex boyfriend Chris Brown as he plays a charity basketball while she sits courtside with Cara Delevingne. The girls were talking as Chris played ball and Chris did not look over at her but Rihanna looked at him many times as he went up and down the court. Later she was seen smiling as she posed with many children and even hugged as they came up to greet her

The obvious one is Chris Brown. They dated for a while and he’s only been in horrible relationships since.

Drake, right, helps Rihanna leave the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

It could be Drake…but are they even broken up yet?

It can’t be Matt Kemp because he’s happily married now…right?

rihanna-travis-scott

Remember when Rihanna made dusty-looking dudes cool by allegedly getting it on with Travis Scott? Well he’s single now, too.

EXCLUSIVE Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna ring in the new year at La Plage club in St. Barths

Leonardo DiCaprio – He’s single but is he ever unhappy?

She had a short fling with Wilmer Valderramma but he’s dating Demi Lovato now…and why would she waste an Instagram post on him?

    Remember Dudley O’ Shaughnessy? Yeah, we don’t either.

    AshtonMilafeat

    Remember when he wouldn’t commit to Rihanna of all people? Well now he’s married and happy and expecting so we doubt this was for him.

    They went out on a few dates but is ASAP Rocky really an ex?

    Rihanna and Lewis Hamilton fuel dating rumors both party at Griffin Nightclub

    Lewis Hamilton and Rihanna had a short fling but she probably doesn’t even remember it.

    andrew-bynum-hair-5

    Remember the rumors of Rihanna and Andrew Bynum? The less we talk about it the better.

    Kate Mara at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of 'Man Down' in Toronto, Canada. Pictured: Shia LaBeouf Ref: SPL1127428 150915 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

    And now the more outrageous claims…Shia said he dated her and we kNOW he’s not in a happy relationship with his weird a$$

    Josh Hartnett and Rihanna dated at the very beginning of her career but that was before she was the baddest in the game.

    Ryan Phillipe and Rihanna allegedly had a thing going on in 2011…

    JayZRihanna1

    Nope.

    Glen Davis says Matt Barnes knows Rihanna 2

    Matt Barnes claims he hit it but he’s also out here trying to fight his baby momma’s new boo.

    Remember this pic of Rihanna exiting Rashard Lewis’ hotel? Meh.

    RihannaMIA2

    So who was it? Whatever the case, these men were all lucky…here’s why.

    Rihanna4

    Rihanna leaving Club Tape in London

    rihanna smell 2

    Rihanna black bathing suit

    Rihanna

    rihanna-vogue-cover-april-2016-04

    rihanna-vogue-cover-april-2016-02-1

    Rihanna and Drake Put on Romantic Display at Anti World Tour in Miami

    Rihanna

