You Mad? All The ‘Unhappy’ Exes Rihanna COULD Have Been Talking About In Her Instagram Post

Which Rihanna Ex Is Still Hurt? Can you think of many more things more enviable than being with Rihanna? Hell, just being in a room with her seems like it’s just the smell of apricots and sex sweat. Still some men don’t know what to do with her and end up with ruined relationships with the pop princess. That fact prompted Rihanna to send out this random Instagram post last night: Of course people were speculating about who she could be talking about…well we have some guesses. Take a look at Rihanna’s exes and if they’re happy or not.

The obvious one is Chris Brown. They dated for a while and he’s only been in horrible relationships since.

It could be Drake…but are they even broken up yet?

It can’t be Matt Kemp because he’s happily married now…right?

Remember when Rihanna made dusty-looking dudes cool by allegedly getting it on with Travis Scott? Well he’s single now, too.

Leonardo DiCaprio – He’s single but is he ever unhappy?

She had a short fling with Wilmer Valderramma but he’s dating Demi Lovato now…and why would she waste an Instagram post on him?

Remember Dudley O’ Shaughnessy? Yeah, we don’t either.

Remember when he wouldn’t commit to Rihanna of all people? Well now he’s married and happy and expecting so we doubt this was for him.

They went out on a few dates but is ASAP Rocky really an ex?

Lewis Hamilton and Rihanna had a short fling but she probably doesn’t even remember it.

Remember the rumors of Rihanna and Andrew Bynum? The less we talk about it the better.

And now the more outrageous claims…Shia said he dated her and we kNOW he’s not in a happy relationship with his weird a$$

Josh Hartnett and Rihanna dated at the very beginning of her career but that was before she was the baddest in the game.

Ryan Phillipe and Rihanna allegedly had a thing going on in 2011…

Matt Barnes claims he hit it but he’s also out here trying to fight his baby momma’s new boo.

Remember this pic of Rihanna exiting Rashard Lewis’ hotel? Meh.