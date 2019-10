Ryan Lochte Engaged To Model Kayla Rae Reid

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is engaged to his model girlfriend of 7 months Kayla Rae Reid. The lyin’ zzz swimmer started dating the Playboy hottie in March and introduced her to his parents by April. Moving fast or nah?

Started from the bottom…

Now we here…

Congrats to lying azz Ryan Lochte!

IG