Black Women Face So Many Obstacles To Getting Businesses Up And Running It’s Amazing There Are So Many



One of the hardest parts of being an entrepreneur for many is getting startup funding. But this seems to be hardest for Black women, despite the fact that Black women entrepreneurs are the fastest growing business owners in America. In fact, Black women own 58.9 percent of all Black-owned businesses. But according to a new report by the National Women’s Business Council, prepared by Walker’s Legacy (created in honor of Madam C.J. Walker), Black woman face so many obstacles to getting their business up and running it’s amazing there are so many. Black female entrepreneurs have to struggle with not only a lack of capital, but also a lack of mentors, an inadequate network, and, of course, discrimination. Even though there are so many businesses owned by Black women, they (along with most businesses owned by women of other races) make less money than those of men in their same demographic. The average Black-owned business racks in less businesses than those owned by whites as well…

[MadameNoire]

Now That Crackheads Are White, Drug Addiction Is No Laughing Matter

… According to TheGrio by way of WREG the video was taken by Courtland Garner and has been viewed more than 400,000 times (and thanks to the news reports, it now has over 2 million views). And as also reported, the male and female seen in the video had passed out on the street after snorting heroin in a nearby Walgreen’s bathroom. Thankfully, someone in the crowd called for emergency services and the two were taken to an area hospital in non-critical condition. The female half of the duo was later arrested on a non-related warrant. No word yet on if the pair will be facing charges. WREG caught up with Garner for the interview and asked him why he decided to record and mock the couple instead of calling emergency. To which he said: “What they were doing was children things. It was a spectacle. It made me laugh. They can help themselves,” said Garner…

[MadameNoire]

Drake Announces ‘The Boy Meets World Tour’ Of Europe



Drake is heading overseas. ‘The Boy Meets World Tour’ will find the rapper hitting Europe through the first few months of 2017. The tour kicks offs with two shows in Amsterdam on Jan. 22 and 23 and will hit cities like London (for five dates), Oslo, Stockholm and Berlin before wrapping up in Cologne on March 16. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting Friday, Oct. 14. Drake and Future’s Summer Sixteen tours comes to an end this week with shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Prudential Center in Newark…

[HipHopWired]