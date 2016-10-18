Knife-Wielding Idaho Man Arrested For Stealing Neighbors Car Keys And Threatening To “Cut Some N******”

Idaho Police Arrest Man For Threatening Neighbor With Knives After Using Racial Slurs

You can’t always judge a book by it’s cover but in the case of this ex-con he definitely looks the part. Christopher A. Gauthier was arrested over the weekend for threatening his neighbor with two large knives and using a racial slur as he yelled saying he would “cut some n******.”

According to Idaho Statesman reports:

The incident began Friday morning when the alleged victim loaded his daughters into his vehicle and started the car outside of his residence, he went back inside to gather an item he’d left inside, but when he returned his daughters came running towards him crying. The girls claimed Gauthier made a “scary face” at them before turning off the car and taking the keys. Gauthier then allegedly went inside his apartment and closed the door.

When the victim called officers from the Boise Police Department to the scene they were unable to get Gauthier to open the door, according to a police report, however when the victim yelled that he wanted his keys back, Christopher A. Gauthier allegedly came out of his residence wielding two large kitchen knives and threatened to kill the neighbor, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ada County Magistrate Court.

“You threatened to cause injury to him while holding two knives and indicating that you were going to ‘cut some N——,” said Magistrate Daniel Steckel, reading from the complaint during Gauthier’s arraignment Monday afternoon.

Officers returned to the scene and arrested Gauthier, who denied having his neighbor’s keys. Once police obtained a warrant and searched the apartment they discovered the keys were there.

Gauthier, 38, was arrested without incident and taken to the Ada County Jail. At the jail, he became upset and using the racial slur again told corrections officers he wanted to kill the victim, Steckel said, again reading from the complaint.

Gauthier has been charged with felony burglary and felony malicious harassment. His bail has been set at $200,000 and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 28. Gauthier was first convicted in California in 2001 for threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize. He’s also been convicted of burglary in 2000 and battery in 2008 AND he spent 124 days in the Ada County Jail in 2014 for an assault on certain personnel and battery.

Sounds like a real winner. Not.

We just hope the neighbor and his kids find a safe place to move before the lunatic is let loose. SMH.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office