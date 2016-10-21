A Lil Positivity: Marcus Jones Makes History As Charlotte’s First African-American City Manager

Charlotte Appoints First African American City Manager

Marcus Jones has made history as Charlotte’s first Black City Manger. The prolific Manager in Norfolk, Virginia was appointed to the position at a critical time in Charlotte’s racial climate.

Jones becomes City Manager following the horrific Keith Scott shooting and violent protests in the southern city reports TWC News:

“I believe there’s always an opportunity for innovation and I believe if there’s anyone who can solve some of the issues that are happening, not just in Charlotte, but across the country, we can begin to solve them here,” says Jones. Jones also brings at least 20 years of local and state government experience to the Queen City. “I think those are stregthens that when we look at what we’re doing on a national level, how we’re going to work with the state legislature, I think he brings some real talent in that area,” says Vi Lyles, the Mayor Pro Tem.

We hope Jones’ historic appointment leads to sweeping changes in Charlotte!

Image credit: John D. Simmons/Charlotte Observer