Heavy-Set, Hallelujah: Oregon Church Bans People With “Excessive Weight” From Worshipping The Lordt

Church Bans Fat People From Worship

The New Creation Church in Hillsboro, Oregon laid forth their holy decree that no chubby-lumpkins shall sit their large buttocks in the house of Gawd.

According to ChristianTimes, the church posted some quickly deleted “Worship Team Guidelines” to their website that got them in a bit of hot holy water with folks on the internet.

The church listed its requirements regarding dress codes, grooming and hygiene, attendance, attitude and holiness. Under grooming and hygiene, it required that the members should have “no excessive weight” to participate in the worship team. “No Excessive weight. Weight is something that many people have to deal with. Make sure that you are taking care of your temple, exercising and eating properly,” the guideline stated.

But the flock wasn’t feeling that, so the church removed the tenet and apologized on their website…

“There has been some media circulating about our Worship Team Guidelines. Forgive us if we offended anyone. That certainly was not our intention. These guidelines have never been used to discriminate against anyone and have never been enforced.”

Luckily for the congregation, Jesus loves all his children, even if they look like Precious…

Image via Shutterstock