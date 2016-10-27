Guess The Swirly Preciousness: Who Are The Famous Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl?
- By Bossip Staff
Guess My Hollyweird Parents
This precious toddler’s famous actor daddy is showing her off again to the public after growing up a bit. Dad has been married to her mom for over a year now, mommy is also famous in Hollyweird. Both happen to come from famous families, they’re all just adding to their legacies now.
Can you guess the Hollyweird parents of those chubby cheeks? Hit the flip
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.