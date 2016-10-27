Guess The Swirly Preciousness: Who Are The Famous Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl?

- By Bossip Staff

 

Guess My Hollyweird Parents

screen-shot-2016-10-27-at-8

This precious toddler’s famous actor daddy is showing her off again to the public after growing up a bit. Dad has been married to her mom for over a year now, mommy is also famous in Hollyweird. Both happen to come from famous families, they’re all just adding to their legacies now.

Can you guess the Hollyweird parents of those chubby cheeks? Hit the flip

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Babies, For Your Information, Guess the...

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.